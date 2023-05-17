Viral video exposes motorbike insurance fraud group and fake witnesses

INSTANCES of fraud have been on the rise, with some individuals going to extreme lengths to deliberately trap their victims in stressful situations.

A recent incident caught the attention of the CEO of EXPOSE, who shared a video on their Twitter account depicting a group of motorbike riders engaging in suspicious behavior on the road.

The activities captured in the video suggest an ongoing insurance scam orchestrated by the group.

A public service notice accompanying the social media post warned, “Beware of accident scam! Their tactic involves several motorcyclists intentionally braking in front of you to force a collision.”

The motorbike riders would falsely claim that the car trailing them was also part of their group, attempting to bolster their deceitful narrative.

The post emphasised the importance of having a dashcam, urging readers to ensure they are equipped with one.

The footage featured in the post, captured by a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, shows one of the motorbike riders deliberately slowing down and abruptly braking in front of the car.

Despite the car’s efforts to avoid the collision, the vehicle behind, allegedly associated with the motorcyclists, accelerates and crashes into the dashcam-equipped car.

Consequently, the scammers successfully manipulated the situation, falsely holding the innocent driver accountable for the collision.

The absence of a dashcam in the victim’s vehicle played to the scammers’ advantage, ultimately leading to the victim being wrongfully blamed for the incident.