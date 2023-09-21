Viral video: KPDN deputy minister’s office lodges police report

KUANTAN: The office of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) deputy minister lodged a police report about a viral video related to the price of goods involving Deputy Minister, Fuziah Salleh (pix).

The report was lodged by Fuziah’s special officer Aidil Haryman Mat Nor at the Kuantan district police headquarters, here.

In the report, Aidil Haryman stated that it was lodged to enable an immediate investigation on several social media users whose posts were seen as defamatory and inciting people.

“I feel that these acts are highly irresponsible and create speculation by damaging the credibility and dignity of Fuziah as well as belittling her efforts as a deputy minister.

“The posts deliberately associated her with the video and humiliated the deputy minister with the aim of hurting and slandering her,“ he said.

He said the original video which was made earlier was aimed at showing price comparisons between the Mobile Rahmah Sales with a local supermarket in Langkawi, Kedah and was not the entire monthly provision for one family.

But the video had been edited by the irresponsible parties and spread by individuals with the intention of humiliating and angering the public.

Meanwhile, Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu confirmed receiving the report, when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, Fuziah was quoted as saying that a video she had made several months ago had been taken out of context.

The video shows her buying groceries for RM136.30 and saying she was satisfied that the bill was below RM200. -Bernama