Viral video of alleged 6 pm curfew is fake - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur police confirmed today that a viral video claiming that the police have orders to detain individuals who are outdoors after 6 pm except for health or emergency reasons is fake.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yong Lei Choo said based on investigations, the video that went viral on Whatsapp and Tiktok, contained a modified screenshot of an article that was published last year on a website.

He said the article, titled “Tiada kompromi lagi, keluar rumah selepas jam 7 petang kena tangkap” (No more compromise, being outside the house after 7 pm will lead to your arrest”) had been published on March 24 last year.

“The screenshot of the article had been modified by irresponsible parties to include a PDRM logo, the words “Diraja Malaysian IPK KL Polis” that is obviously wrong, and an audio recording stating that beginning today, whoever left their homes after 6 pm would be detained, except those with medical issues or emergencies,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, the video claimed that those leaving their houses to buy food would also be detained on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police.

He said the public are allowed to leave home to buy necessities and food any time during the shops’ operating hours till 8 pm in accordance with the general standard operating procedure of the Movement Control Order (MCO) dated June 2, 2021 that is being enforced by the government.

Yong also advised Malaysians not to share any fake news or unverified information.

“Individuals with the intent of spreading fake news related to Covid-19 to cause fear and panic among the public are committing an offence under Section 4(1) of the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) (No 2) 2021 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he said. — Bernama