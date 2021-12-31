Viral video of Kenyir Lake strong currents not true: TNB

KUALA TERENGGANU: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today denied claims that a video of strong water currents that had gone viral on social media was recorded at Kenyir Lake.

In a statement, TNB confirmed that the incident occurred at Sungai Telemong near Pengkalan Gawi at Kenyir Lake.

“However, the river water did not flow into the Kenyir Lake and the water level at the dam is still safe and under control.

“As such, TNB reminded the public not to share unverified information on social media,” it said in a post on TNB Careline official Facebook page.

Yesterday, an 18-second video clip showing strong water currents that allegedly took place at Kenyir Lake went viral on social media after it was uploaded on the TikTok application.-Bernama