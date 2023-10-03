Viral video of preacher insulting PDRM is an old clip: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed that the viral video of a preacher making offensive and defamatory remarks against the police force is an old clip.

The 55-second clip features the preacher calling policemen who were on speed trap and roadblock duties stupid for not performing their Friday prayers.

PDRM corporate communications chief ACP A.Skandaguru said checks found that the video was recorded in 2016 and that action had also been taken against the individual.

According to him, the speaker was charged with defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code at the Barat Daya Magistrate’s Court in Penang on Aug 26, 2016 and he was fined RM7,000 after pleading guilty to the charge.

“The public is reminded to always be mindful when making any statement and avoid uttering defamatory remarks that may cause confusion in society,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised the public not to circulate or share the video clip on social media as they may face action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. -Bernama