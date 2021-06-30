Viral video of shooting did not happen in Selangor: CPO

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police yesterday denied a video of a robbery and shooting incident that allegedly took place at a clinic in Puchong, near here.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed(pix) in a statement posted on Selangor Police’s Facebook said that the incident that allegedly took place in Puchong, Selangor was not true and was unverified news.

“A check by the police found that the incident took place abroad,“ he said in the statement.

Arjunaidi also advised the public not to draw their own conclusions and be easily influenced by any form of unverified news spread by irresponsible parties.

“People are also advised not to share or spread any news obtained from unauthentic sources. This act can trigger panic and can cause public disorder,“ he said.

Arjunaidi said they had detected a one-minute 44-second video clip that went viral on social media showing a shooting incident involving two individuals who tried to rob a clinic, allegedly in Puchong, near here.-Bernama