Viral video: PAS didn’t pay voters - Sanusi

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor denied that PAS had given money to voters during the 15th general election, as alleged in a viral video recently.

He said the video was meant to smear the party, adding that the Islamic party does not have the funds to pay voters anyway.

“PAS does not have the funds to give to people like that.

“In the election, there were so many campaigns by our opponents to smear PAS,“ Malaysiakini reports.

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing people waiting in front of a ‘khemah’, purported to collect payment from PAS for voting.