Viral video: PJ road bully who threatened e-hailing driver with club detained

A ROAD bully who threatened an e-hailing driver with a club for honking at him after he abruptly switched lanes at Jalan SS 8/2 Sungai Way on Dec 23, has been detained.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the roadbully suspect was detained on Monday at Jalan Penchala.

He said the arrest was made after the e-hailing driver lodged a report over the attack the next day.

The video, which was uploaded by Twitter user @zabedabedoo shows a driver ordering another driver to pull over.

An argument ensued after both drivers got out of their cars.

The driver who ordered the other to pull over then heads back to his vehicle and pulls out a club, threatening to hit the other with it.

Any witnesses to the incident are requested to call the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 03-7966 2222.