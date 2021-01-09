Viralled video of PKRC at MAEPS is confusing - Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: A viralled video showing congestion at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) did not reflect the real situation, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Its Corporate Communication Unit head, Nur Daliza Dohat said the video did not show the overall picture of the hall, where the Covid-19 patients are accommodated, and there was no information provided.

She said the PKRC at MAEPS now has 8,000 beds and it is capable of accommodating up to 10,000 beds.

“As of midnight Jan 8, there were 2,863 patients, meaning there were still 5,137 beds empty.

“The situation provided in the video that was viralled, which showed PKRC was congested is confusing. What is shown in the video is a normal situation during the daily discharge process,” she told Bernama.

She said although there was no partition in the hall, physical distancing of the Covid-19 patients was carried out according to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP).

The absence of the partition enables workers at the PKRC to monitor the patients effectively, she said, adding that there are currently 1,170 workers from various agencies on duty at the centre at MAEPS .

MAEPS was reactivated as the PKRC last Dec 9 after it was closed last July 15. It was first opened on April 16.

It was reactivated to place asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to ensure adequate hospital beds for the symptomatic patients.

Meanwhile, Nur Daliza said the cumulative number of Covid-19 patients placed at the PKRC since its opening was 19,121 people, comprising 18,362 men and 759 women. — Bernama