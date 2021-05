IPOH: Despite having worked as a gravedigger for the past 20 years, deaths involving Covid-19 patients have always torn Shuib Aziz’s heart apart, as he can only offer some comfort to the family members, who are only allowed to observe the funeral from afar.

“Every time there was a death (involving Covid-19 victim), I would face a sad and heart-wrenching situation. Usually, I would try my best to comfort the family members, who were only allowed to observe the funeral from afar,” said 64-year-old Shuib.

Visually impaired Shuib describes his job as a responsibility and big trust, because the deceased’s family members could not participate in the funeral rites due to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for deaths caused by the Covid-19 virus.

Despite facing various challenges, including being isolated by the surrounding community for fear of carrying the virus, it did not stop him from giving his services in managing burial for those who died due to the virus.

“In the beginning, I was scared when I was asked to dig graves for those who died from the virus, that I was kept awake at nights thinking about it. Then I remember the sadness that must have been felt by the victims’ family members for being unable to be involved in the funeral,” he told Bernama.

Close family members are only permitted to go near the grave after the funeral is over and spraying of disinfectant has been carried out by the Health Ministry or the appointed vendor.

The bachelor, who has been working as a gravedigger for 20 years at Jalan Bendahara Muslim Cemetery here, said that even though the pay is not much, he continued doing what he was doing sincerely, with the sole intention of helping others.

The second child of eight siblings has been pressured by his family to quit his grave-digging job, but he is very grateful because he is still healthy thus far, and not infected with Covid-19.

Shuib added that he realises his significant role when Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s Forensic Department contacts him every time there is a death, and as of now, he has helped bury 15 victims from the pandemic, at the cemetery.

He said that among his most challenging experiences was digging a grave amid torrential rain and strong winds, and the rain waters started to fill the grave’s hole while the body was ready to be buried.

“Although I can only use one good eye because of an eye impairment since I was 37, I am thankful for being able to do the digging works by myself, and look after the cemetery, including cutting the grass and preparing the funeral tools.

“Usually I take about three hours to complete a grave, and sometimes I was helped by several people, apart from being monitored by the police when it involved Covid-19 victims,” he said. — Bernama