Volunteers bring relief to less fortunate in Klang

KLANG: In 2013, a group of independent volunteers came together to form Feeding the Needy (FTN), after noticing that many in the Klang district needed food, clothes and other items.

The volunteers would converge near a Klang furniture shop each night to assist the less fortunate.

“We give them used clothes and beverages, as well as cooked food and groceries.

“Each night, about 80 to 100 people, including those from the lower-income group and migrant workers, would come and collect the items, which cost us about RM800 daily,” said community service coordinator Mohana Kumar Suppiah, adding that the group started its work specifically to help those facing financial hardships and found it hard to afford a proper meal.

“Their access to cooking (necessities) is also limited due to the high cost of living in the city. With the support of contributors, we have expanded our services by providing classes on character development for young individuals, free medical check-ups and also empowerment projects in schools.”

Mohana Kumar said a team of 20 volunteers, including family members and friends of various ages and diverse backgrounds, have committed their time and efforts to help the needy.

“Our team also comprises volunteers as young as eight years old.

“We encourage boys and girls to take part so that they would be initiated in charitable work from a young age.

“We also have university students and a differently-abled individual to participate in charitable activities.”

However, Mohana Kumar said the group needs more volunteers and donors as the scope of their charity work has increased due to the economic downturn after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Siti Rukhaiyah Safren, a volunteer since 2019, said she is happy to be part of the group, which is made up of several races and individuals of different religions.

“We are sharing resources and spreading joy to the less fortunate. By doing so, we are giving back to the community, indirectly contributing to the government’s efforts to support those in need and alleviating their burden,” she said.

The youngest volunteer, Amyra Hana Mohd Hadi Anuar, eight, said she wants to follow her mother’s footsteps as a volunteer.

“I need to set a good example to get people to be involved in doing good deeds.”

Mohamad Naeim Firdaus Erwan, 23, said getting youths involved in charity could bring new energy, creativity and perspectives of life, which would lead to a greater impact in the community.

“I joined the group to be more involved in public service as I was fully occupied in online learning sessions during the pandemic.

“I now use social media to reach out to my family and friends to be volunteers.

“I target youths as they can bring a diversity of backgrounds, experiences and ideas to charity. I believe we can bring in more volunteers and contributors.”

Norrimah Sharmen, 51, said she was grateful to be a volunteer at FTN.

“Despite the challenges that I face daily, it is an impactful way to give back to the community.

“Through this charitable work, I believe that I can make a difference in people’s lives and also break the stereotypes and misconceptions about what is possible for people with disabilities”, she told theSun.