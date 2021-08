PETALING JAYA: A vote of confidence to test Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s majority will be tabled in Parliament on Sept 7.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today said notice of the motion has been issued by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun for the vote.

“That is the date, and a notice has been issued by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker for it to be held on September 7,” Saifuddin was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying.

It will be a day after the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes for the fourth term. The royal address will be on the first day of the first meeting.

More to come. — Bernama