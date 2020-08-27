Voters in Slim by-election advised to comply with SOP when going to the polls this Saturday

TANJUNG MALIM: The Election Commission (EC) advised the 22,749 eligible ordinary voters in the Slim state constituency to fulfill their responsibilities this Saturday by going to the polls.

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said voters who had received their Voter’s Card or knew their voting information could go directly to the voting streams without having to go to the “barung” (voters’ reference booth).

“For voters who do not receive the Voter’s Card, because they may have moved (to a new address) or do not know the voting information, they are advised to check their voting information in advance before polling day,“ he said in a statement today.

He said they could check their voting information, among others, via its portal at https://pengundi.spr.gov.my, My SPR Semak application or call 03-88927018.

He also advised voters not to hand over their identity cards to others, except the election officials and reminded everyone involved in the Slim by-election to always abide by the laws, regulations and standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent Covid-19 during polling day.

The Slim by-election will witness a three-cornered fight among Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and two Independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, representing the yet-to-be registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, and former teacher S. Santharasekaran.

Early voting was held last Tuesday, with 96.25 per cent of the 267 early voters went to exercise their right. -Bernama