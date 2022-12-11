Voters should support a party offering realistic manifesto: Mahdzir

JERLUN: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid has reminded voters to pick a party which offers a practical manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) based on current realities.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Padang Terap parliamentary seat said the people had seen how Pakatan Harapan (PH) was voted into power in GE14 in 2018 based on all sorts of promises but failed to deliver.

“But we are not blaming voters for returning to their kampungs in 2018 to vote PH because most of them were taken in by the grand promises in PH’s manifesto.

“As we know, after becoming the government, they could not implement what they promised,” he told reporters here today.

Mahdzir said PH was in power for almost two years and should have implemented what it promised in its manifesto.

He said PH was again trying to get support in GE15 by asking the people to give it a chance to fulfil its promises.

“For GE15 I hope voters casting their ballots next weekend will not be deceived again by PH, which had failed to deliver on its promises,” he added.-Bernama