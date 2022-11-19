Votes matter most: Khairy

KOTA DAMANSARA: Barisan Nasional’s Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) arrived at the SK Seksyen 7 Kota Damansara polling station at 11.50am after casting his vote in Rembau.

The caretaker Minister of Health approached health workers upon entering the polling station and enquired about the number of Covid-19 positive patients who turned up to vote.

He then proceeded to greet voters, some of whom even stopped him to snap selfies.

He called on voters in the Sungai Buloh constituency to go all out to vote and fulfil their constitutional responsibility as citizens.

On his chances of winning the Sungai Buloh seat, Khairy said the competition was tough and it is too early to tell.

“If I win this election, the first thing I would do is to list down all the people’s requests and try my best to fulfil them,” he said.

Khairy said after two weeks of campaigning in Sungai Buloh, he considered the people there as warm and welcoming. However, he said their votes are what matters the most.