Voting for GE15 begins

KUALA LUMPUR: Voting for the 15th general election (GE15) has begun officially at 7.30 am in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, and at 8 am in Peninsular Malaysia.

The Bugaya state by-election in Sabah is also being held concurrently, after being postponed due to the proclamation of Emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the government gazette regarding the GE15 voting time uploaded on the Election Commission website, polling centres in Peninsular Malaysia will be closed in stages from 12 pm till 6 pm.

There will be some centres that will close earlier, including Balai Raya Pulau Besar in the Pulau Besar voting district in Johor, which will close at 11 am.

In Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, polling centres will be closed from 11 am till 5.30 pm.

The electoral roll used for GE15 contains 21,173,638 registered voters, including 20,853,681 ordinary voters, 146,737 armed forces personnel and their spouses, 118,794 General Operations Force personnel and their spouses, and 2,741 absentee voters abroad.

Early voting was conducted last Tuesday, with 94.72 per cent or 212,961 voters, comprising security personnel and their spouses, casting their ballots.-Bernama