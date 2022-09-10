VSN2030 considers latest trends, human capital development: Norza

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Vision (VSN) 2030 launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday has taken into consideration the latest trends in line with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) aspirations.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (pix) said the sports blueprint for the next 10 years revolves around the development of human capital, namely athletes and coaches.

Mohamad Norza also expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister for launching the action plan in conjunction with the National Sports Day 2022 in Putrajaya.

He said the offer of scholarships and provision of further study opportunities to outstanding athletes, who win medals from the Malaysia Games (Sukma) up to international championships recognised by the government, would be the catalyst for ambitious athletes to get on the podium without giving up on their dreams of achieving higher education.

“This will expand the group of athletes with intellect to manage their career when they reach the pinnacle, and then go on to retire. It will give parents the confidence that they will not be burdened by any issues or financial constraints should their children take up sports,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Norza said the VSN would also provide opportunities for former athletes to contribute back to sports, with those who are skilled considered for the posts of physical education teachers and be involved in the grassroots talent search initiatives through the My Talent Identification (MyTID) programme.

“What’s important is that the talent identification process is implemented by those who have experienced the highs and lows in sports. In addition, skilled athletes have the chance to continue their careers as coaches,” he said.

He was also optimistic about plans to upgrade sports facilities to improve access to sports amenities which will, indirectly, increase the Keluarga Malaysia’s participation to be active in sports activities.-Bernama