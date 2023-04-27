VSTECS expands power solutions portfolio with distributorship for Huawei

PETALING JAYA: Information and communications technology distributor VSTECS Bhd via its wholly-owned subsidiary, VSTECS Pericomp Sdn Bhd, inked an agreement with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, to distribute the latter’s digital data center facility products and services.

Leveraging each other’s strengths, the partnership is expected to provide competitive services across the industry.

VSTECS CEO JH Soong said that as businesses increasingly rely on digital platforms, the need to store and process large amounts of data in a secure and efficient manner is growing rapidly.

“This, coupled with increasing privacy regulations has increased the demand for green and intelligent data centers in Malaysia. We are enhancing our power solutions portfolio through this new distributorship and will be adding more green, renewable energy products and solutions in the near future,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Huawei Malaysia digital power business vice president Chong Chern Peng expressed that he looked forward to continue working together with VSTECS in promoting data center facilities, further expanding the solar industry across Malaysia, keeping abreast of sustainability trends and in assisting the nation in meeting its carbon neutrality goals.