Wai Ching attains another title in Europe Towerrunning Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's world number one tower runner, Soh Wai Ching, has attained another title today, his second in the Europe Towerrunning Championships.

This time around in Zagreb, Croatia, Wai Ching won the overall category title in the Zagrepcanka 512 (Zagreb Tower challenge) by completing 25-floors with 490 steps (83.3 metre elevation gain) in two minutes and 38 seconds (s) on Saturday.

The 28-year-old athlete beat Croatian, Kristijan Rubiniæ, who recorded 2:55s for second place and his compatriot Danijel Peèek’s 2:58s finish, for third.

However, Wai Ching fell just short of just four seconds from setting the course record (CR).

“I made some mistakes on the first run and ended up with a time of 2:38s. After about 30 minutes of rest, I went again for the second run trying to break the CR.

“Then I gave it my final attempt for the CR after about a 45 minutes break. I felt the fatigueness on my leg even before the start, my mind kept telling me that I am tired, but I decided to give a final shot for the CR and implement another technique,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

On Aug 29, Wai Ching defended the Kolnturm Treppenlauf (Cologne Towerrun) crown with a new CR.

Wai Ching won the overall category title in the Germany Towerrunning Championship (Cologne Tower challenge), by completing the 39-floors with 714 steps (132m elevation gain) in 3:17s.-Bernama