Wai Ching conquers Vietnam HCMC Skyrun

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian tower running ace Soh Wai Ching (pix) continued his impressive show as he dominated the 2022 Vietnam HCMC Skyrun in Ho Chi Minh City, yesterday (Oct 30).

Wai Ching emerged as the overall champion after clocking 4 minutes and 54 seconds (s) at Bitexco Financial Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, ahead of his closest rival from Japan, Takaaki Koyama who finished second (5:37s) while third place belonged to local athlete, Le Thanh Hung (5:57s).

Not only that, Wai Ching also managed to help Malaysia Towerruning Association to win the race in the team event with two others, Low Keng Yik and Ervin Nuing Smail, posting a time of 6:56s.

Run Junior team comprising Tran Quoc Anh Hao, Do Khanh Duy and Tai Henry earned the second spot while Nguyen Nham Phat, Nguyen Son Ha and Pham Ngoc Phat of team VILO finished third.

“I feel good, I think I am happy with the time today (Oct 30), the competition was great, there were a lot of runners especially from the local as well as Japan,“ he said in a video shared to the media.

Previously, Wai Ching created a sensation when he conquered four back-to-back United States tower runs.

The 28-year-old won the US Bank Tower in Los Angeles on Sept 30, followed by Seattle’s Space Needle Tower on Oct 2 before successfully defending his Empire State Building Run-Up title in New York on Oct 6 and completed his US tour by coming out tops in the Tunnel to Towers tower climb in Tampa, Florida on Oct 8.-Bernama