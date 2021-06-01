Waiko the labrador helps police bust drug smuggling activities

PARIT BUNTAR: The presence of Waiko, a labrador dog since last January at the roadblocks in Kerian district managed to prevent illicit substances such as drugs from being smuggled into the state and led to the arrest of 16 drug traffickers and addicts.

The services of Waiko, a six-year-old labrador breed from the Detective Dogs K9-Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is very much needed as the Kerian district is bordered by three states, namely Penang, Kedah and Perak.

One of Waiko's guardians, Corporal R. Navindran, 35, from the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters, said the presence of the dog boosted their spirit and prompted them to regularly check at roadblocks for any suspicious vehicles or individuals.

“We will move towards the object where Waiko will sniff and scratch to detect drugs such as cannabis, syabu and heroin.

“Waiko has been very important to K9 in busting drug trafficking syndicates and it is a useful asset to the police and the community,“ he told Bernama.

The collaboration between K9 and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at roadblocks is seen to help break the drug supply chain that targets the federal roads as well as curb the problem of drug abuse.

Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) chief ACP Lee King Chuan said Waiko would be on standby at roadblocks even at night to help track down any individuals who might be carrying drugs.

“During the K9 assignment starting Jan 16 this year, there were several small achievements involving the arrest of 16 people with various sections of offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952.

“Of the total, eight people were arrested under Section 39B and Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and while another eight were arrested under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952,“ he said.

Lee said for the overall record, a total of 226 people had been arrested as of April 2021 in Kerian district for drug-related offences.-Bernama