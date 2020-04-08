Waiver of interbank cash withdrawal fee for automated teller machine (ATM) during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad (BMMB) will temporarily waive the RM1 fee on cardholders for interbank cash withdrawal transactions conducted via MEPS shared ATM Network (SAN) effective April 6 until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period imposed by the Government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The move is aimed at providing relief for customers who may want to make cash withdrawals at any nearest ATM thereby facilitating minimum movement. The operation hours for the ATMs will generally be from 7.00am until 7.00pm and in some locations from 8.00am until 8.00pm throughout the MCO period (subject to operating hours imposed by the state local authorities).

BMMB would like remind the public to practise social distancing and not to crowd at the ATMs and use online banking services, where possible. -Bernama