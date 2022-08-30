'Walk-in' employers now given appointments on foreign worker recruitment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry has issued appointment numbers for early interview sessions today, on Thursday (Sept 1) and Friday (Sept 2) to employers who turned up on a walk-in basis yesterday but could not get their slots for interviews.

The ministry, in a statement today, said only companies given appointment numbers would be allowed to attend the interview sessions to apply for foreign workers, according to the date stated in the appointment numbers.

Yesterday, it was reported that employers had to join long queues for interviews and those who turned up on a walk-in basis at Complex D of the ministry could not get their turn.

The interview sessions involved 300 employers, with half of them turning up on walk-in basis and the other half with prior appointments.

“Among the factors which caused the congestion is the big number of applications received after the country reopened its doors to foreign workers following a two-year closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Apart from this, re-applications from employers who received a lower quota than that applied for also contributed to an increase in the number of applications,” the statement said.

Therefore, the ministry urged employers to bring in the approved number of foreign workers first before submitting fresh applications.

The ministry said it would continue to improve its level of service to clients, especially employers and industries, adding that it welcomed any suggestions for enhancing its service.-Bernama