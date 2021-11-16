Walk-in registration for individuals eligible for booster dose from Nov 22

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force - Booster (CITF-B) chaired by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today agreed to implement walk-in registration for those on the waiting list at health facility vaccination centres (PPV) nationwide from Nov 22.

CITF-B in a statement today said the walk-in registration is implemented for individuals eligible for booster jab to receive the shots earlier than their appointment dates, individuals who have yet to receive their first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, those who missed their vaccination appointments and adolescents aged between 12 to 17 have yet to complete their vaccination.

“Even though the priority of booster dose is for frontliners, security and defence personnel; individuals aged 40 and above; individuals aged 18 and above with comorbidity; occupants and personnel at long term health care centres, pregnant mothers and those required to go overseas,” the statement said.

According to the statement, CITF-B believes the approach will facilitate and encourage eligible individuals to receive the booster shot voluntarily without having to wait for long.

Those who have succeeded in registering in the waiting list earlier would be contacted by the private medical practitioner involved if there was a cancellation of appointment or no show by those who have received their appointments in MySejahtera, he said.

He said the CITF-B’s approach would assist the government to ensure the vaccine is not wasted and could be used optimally.

Apart from the walk-in registration at private health facility PPV, registration can also be made via telephone and email.

Members of the public can refer and contact the list of PPVs providing walk-in/telephone/email service to register for an appointment via www. protecthealth.com.my from Nov 22.

To date, more than one million booster doses had been dispensed to those eligible nationwide.-Bernama