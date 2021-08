KOTA KINABALU: The Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) vaccination centre (PPV) is holding a walk-in vaccination programme, thus giving relief to individuals who have not yet received an appointment date through the MySejahtera application.

A recipient, Wong Chih Onn, 48, who learned of the programme from his friends through WhatsApp, said such an initiative could further accelerate the government's target to achieve herd immunity as many still have not received an appointment date for their vaccine injection.

“I think it’s very good (walk-ins) because this programme speeds up vaccination for the community. In less than an hour-and-a-half, it (vaccination) is done,“ he said when met at the UMS PPV, here,yesterday.

The same sentiment was shared by Valentine Kulin Orow, 41, who hoped that such a programme would be expanded to make it easier for people to get the vaccine and thus protect themselves and their families from being infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, UMS Hospital director, Prof Dr Helen Benedict Lasimbang said the walk-in vaccination programme was held as almost 20 per cent of those who had received appointment dates at the PPV centre were no-shows to receive the injection.

Following that, they decided to provide the walk-in vaccination from yesterday to Aug 6 to high-risk groups, aged 40 years and above, or to those with comorbidities who have not received a date at another PPV and had no close contact with Covid-19 positive cases.

“The walk-in vaccination has a limit of only 1,000 doses a day or based on the number of no-shows for the appointment. Anyone who wants to walk in is welcome but we hope the public will be patient,“ she said.-Bernama