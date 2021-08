LAHAD DATU: Walk-ins at the Dewan Perdana vaccination centre (PPV) here will be restricted to 600 people a day from tomorrow, Lahad Datu Disaster Operations Control chairman Muhamad Ayub Yaakub said.

He said this is to prevent congestion at the PPV from recurring to the extent of disrupting the vaccination process.

“We discussed this today and we will now carry out additional controls by placing four members of the Territorial Army at the PPV,“ he told Bernama here today.

Pictures of large crowds gathering outside the PPV in their bid to be vaccinated via walk-in went viral today.

Muhamad Ayub, meanwhile, said individuals who have vaccination appointments under MySejahtera at the PPV can come in as scheduled. — Bernama