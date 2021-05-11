Walk-ins not allowed at Covid-19 vaccination centres - CITF

PUTRAJAYA: No walk-ins are allowed at any of the vaccination centres (PPV) in the country, said the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

CITF said members of the public should not wait at the PPVs including at the centres administering the AstraZeneca vaccines in the hope of getting the unused vaccines due to the absence of registered vaccine recipients scheduled for the day.

The task force had developed a new mechanism to avoid wastage of vaccines without disrupting logistical planning at the PPVs as well as to avoid congestion.

CITF in a statement today said that generally, all PPVs would contact vaccine recipients from their list via text message or phone.

“The individuals will be asked if they are interested in getting the vaccine and whether they can come to the PPV on the same day,” it added.

Meanwhile, those who have booked the slot to get the AZ jab would be notified via the MySejahtera application, short message service (SMS) or phone, it said.

“Therefore, CITF would like to urge the public not to come to the PPVs without prior arrangements or appointments and there is no need to hover or wait at the centres,” it said.

Earlier, a photo showing a crowd of people in front of the PPV at Sri Guchil Hall, Kuala Krai, Kelantan allegedly waiting to get vaccinated by walk-in, went viral on social media. — Bernama