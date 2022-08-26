Wan Azizah: Anwar’s case didn’t involve siphoning public funds

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the fundamental difference between her husband and Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is that the former premier’s case involved public funds and there were documents to prove the embezzlement.

“This (SRC case) involved public funds and the nation is now in debt. This does not include the 1MDB cases, which are also in the US. There was also an audio recording of Najib but none for Anwar (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” she was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini at the sidelines of an event here today.

Wan Azizah also pointed out that when Anwar was sentenced, the courts did not take into account the number of days he was in detention.

After Pakatan Harapan toppled BN in the 2018 general election with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s help, Anwar was granted a royal pardon.