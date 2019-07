PUTRAJAYA: Irish Ambassador to Malaysia Eamon Hickey paid a farewell call to Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail here today as he concludes his term as Ireland’s envoy to Malaysia this month.

Hickey has served for almost four years in Malaysia since September 2015.

During their meeting at the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office here, Dr Wan Azizah and Hickey touched on the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Ireland especially in trade and agriculture and both parties commitment in peacekeeping missions.

Malaysia and Ireland had participated in the first United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Congo in 1960.

Last year, Malaysia’s total trade with Ireland increased by 36.53% to RM5.83 billion and Ireland was Malaysia’s eighth largest trading partner among the European Union (EU) countries.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, Dr Wan Azizah also presented the ambassador with a bottle of kelulut honey as a gift.

For the record, Dr Wan Azizah graduated as an ophthalmologist from Ireland’s Royal College of Surgeons where she was also awarded a gold medal in obstetrics and gynaecology. — Bernama