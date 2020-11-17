Wan Azizah: MPs holding GLC posts should take 50% pay cut

KUALA LUMPUR: MPs holding posts in government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) should have their salaries cut and channelled to the country’s Covid-19 fund.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Pandan, pix) said the allowance and chairman fees of any MP who chairs any GLC or GLIC should be reduced by 50% and the reduction be channelled as a corporate social responsibility to Tabung Covid-19.

“All MPs are already receiving salaries,” she said when debating Budget 2021.

She said the pay of the prime minister, senior ministers, ministers and deputy ministers should also be cut by 10% to show they lead by example especially when the country is facing a major pandemic and economic woes.

Under the previous Pakatan Harapan government, all ministers had their salaries cut by 30% and the money channelled to the Covid-19 fund.

Wan Azizah proposed that all MPs get an equal allocation of funds and an equal pay cut.

“I hope operating funds and community funds for Parliament service centres be given equally to both sides,“ she said.