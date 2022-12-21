Wan Azizah visits family with three siblings electrocuted in Tumpat

TUMPAT: The wife of the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today spent time visiting the family of three girls who died from electric shock during a flood on Monday.

Dr Wan Azizah who is also PKR advisor arrived at the family’s home at 6.30 pm in Kampung Bendang Surau, Morak.

She took time to check out the well-being of the family and convey her condolences.

When met by reporters, Dr Wan Azizah said she was informed that the three victims were categorised as flood victims and would be eligible for compensation.

“Alhamdulillah they are a strong family over the tragedy and we hope the parties responsible would stress on infrastructure safety in whatever circumstances.

“We hope such an incident would not recur,” she said.

Earlier the media reported the three sisters were killed by an electric shock in the house which was flooded at that time.

Meanwhile, the father of the three sisters, Mohd Nadzir Mohamed, 67, said the family was thankful for the visit and concern of the Prime Minister’s wife.

“Thank you to all present and their prayers for my three daughters. Many parties have also visited us and given various assistance to tide us over our losses,” he added.-Bernama