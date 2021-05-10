Wan Junaidi’s political sec lodges police report against two news portals

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Syed Hamzah Syed Paie, the political secretary to the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, has lodged a police report against two news portals for falsely linking him to the approval of a ministry grant to his wife’s company.

He said the police report was made against Malaysia Chronicles and Sarawak Report for spreading fake news and defaming him and Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“The SME Corp grant totalling RM338,950 to my wife’s company Azzahra Product Sdn Bhd does not have any connection with Wan Junaidi as minister and I as his political secretary,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 11 am today.

He said the grant was approved by SME Corp four years ago and that they only joined the ministry in 2020.

According to Syed Hamzah, the reports published in the two portals on May 3 were baseless, as they alleged that he had interests in Azzahra Product although he had resigned and sold his shares in 2015.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah confirmed receiving the report.

The portals alleged that Syed Hamzah and Wan Junaidi were involved in approving the grant to Azzahra Product in 2017. — Bernama