Wan Junaidi’s wife dies aged 70

KUCHING: Datin Seri Feona Sim @ Norjanah, 70, the wife of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, died at a private medical centre here at 6 pm today.

According to a statement issued by the minister’s office tonight, her body would be taken to the residence of Wan Junaidi here tonight and funeral prayers would be held at 9 am tomorrow, before burial at the Samariang cemetery.

Norjanah married Wan Junaidi on Sept 9, 1972 and they were blessed with three daughters.

Bernama learnt that she died after suffering internal bleeding.-Bernama