Wanita Umno ‘jalinan rakyat’ squad going all out to campaign for Zahida

PADANG BESAR: The Padang Besar Wanita Umno Division Jalinan Rakyat squad is determined to run the campaign for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Padang Besar parliamentary seat Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan (pix), who is still observing the iddah period following the death of her husband in August.

Padang Besar Wanita Umno division vice chief Haslinda Ahmad said apart from organising online campaigns, she also makes video calls to Zahida when going to the field to enable voters to interact with the candidate.

“We understand that Zahida’s movement is limited. Therefore, in the spirit of Umno and BN, we have mobilised over 2,000 election machinery workers to go to all branches and villages to win voters’ hearts.

“We know that deep in her heart, Zahida wants to meet with all voters in Padang Besar, but following the advice from religious figures, she is relying on us to run her campaign,” she told Bernama here today.

Haslinda said Zahida is a vigorous and brilliant person in carrying out the party’s work, adding that she is also vocal in expressing her views for the benefit of the people.

Elaborating, she said with only less than a week remaining for the campaign, the public is more accepting towards the candidate.

Meanwhile, Zahida’s uncle Aziz Itam when met recently, said he also went to the field to campaign for her niece.

Aziz, who is also a Kampung Santan Utara Umno branch committee member, said apart from meeting with voters, the party machinery also organised video screenings to enable constituents to get to know Zahida better.

In the upcoming 15th General Election, Zahida is facing the incumbent Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, as well as Datuk Rushdan Rusmi (Perikatan Nasional), Mohamad Saad @ Yahya (Pakatan Harapan) and Ko Chu Liang (Warisan).-Bernama