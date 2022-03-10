Wanita Umno to develop CV Bank to ease selection of women candidates

PUTRAJAYA: Wanita Umno will develop a database system, dubbed Wanita CV Bank, that contains profile information, performance and qualification of its members, to be used by the party leadership in selecting candidates for elections.

Its chief, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix), who is also Parit Sulong MP, said the CV Bank would be the source of reference for party leadership in choosing suitable Wanita Umno members to be fielded in elections or to be appointed as senators.

In a statement today, she said the matter was among the resolutions adopted by the Women Re-Energised Leadership Development (WoRLD) Symposium themed ‘Mainstreaming Women’s Leadership held from Sept 23 to 25.

Noraini said another resolution adopted was to push for 30 per cent of women’s participation in decision-making at all levels of party leadership, as well as in Puteri Umno wing and Barisan Nasional component parties.

She said a women’s leadership academy will be established with professional modules that meet the current needs of the people and the country.

“This is to unearth potential candidates and competent women talents to be fielded as candidates in elections, policymakers and leaders of GLC (government-linked companies) and GLIC (government-linked investment companies),” she said.

At the same time, Noraini said a women’s leadership dashboard will also be developed to manage the development and education needs of female professionals of various races and age groups.

She said Wanita Umno also welcomed the decision made by Umno Supreme Council on Sept 30, which agreed to field at least 30 per cent of female candidates in the impending 15th General Election. -Bernama