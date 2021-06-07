Wanted: Individual who uploaded defamatory statement against police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down an individual who uploaded a defamatory and offensive statement through social media against the issuing of compounds to eight individuals who were jogging in Taman Tun Abdul Razak (TAR), Ampang, near here, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is currently checking the details of the Facebook account owner who uploaded the status.

He said police started investigating the matter after a police report was lodged by the policeman who considered the statement as baseless and slanderous, and giving a negative perception of the police force.

“The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Farouk said the compounds on the eight individuals at the Taman TAR jogging track were issued by the policeman at 5.45 pm yesterday, after a check on their identity card found that they were jogging outside the neighbourhood where they lived.

He said the compounds were issued under Regulation 17 P.U (A) 243/2021 of the Infectious Regulations (Measures Within Local Infected Areas).

“In enforcing the standard operating procedure of the Movement Control Order related to jogging activities, the appointed enforcement officer can check the identity card to confirm whether a person lives in the neighbourhood or not.

“If the residential address is outside the neighbourhood or housing area, legal action can be taken,“ he added. — Bernama