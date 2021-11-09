WAO welcomes govt’s commitment to make stalking a crime

PETALING JAYA: The Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) has welcomed the government’s commitment to make stalking a crime, and to table the policy paper this year.

Datuk Wira Mas Ermieyati(pix), de-facto Deputy Minister of Law, announced this in a meeting with stakeholders in Parliament held last week.

The meeting was attended by government agencies including the Attorney-General’s Chamber, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, and the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department.

During the meeting, stalking survivors shared their experiences including how they were unprotected due to gaps in existing law. Until the law is amended, stalking survivors will continue to be left without adequate protection, WAO said.

“We thus urge the government to follow through on this commitment to make stalking an offence without further delay,” WAO said in a statement today.

“We also call on Members of Parliament to continue providing oversight on this effort. We look forward to continue working with the government and policymakers to get this done.”