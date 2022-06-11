Warisan candidate in Labuan launches prudent campaign trail

LABUAN: Parti Warisan’s candidate for the Labuan parliamentary seat Datuk Rozman Isli has launched a campaign trail for the 15th General Election that focuses on prudent campaigning to preserve the unity of the multi-racial community in the constituency.

He started his campaigning today by attending the Ting Ming Yan Temple annual parade in Kampung Sungai Keling

Nearly a thousand people joined in the parade.

The two-term incumbent of the Labuan seat is facing a six-cornered contest against Barisan Nasional-Umno candidate Datuk Bashir Alias, Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Perikatan Nasional-Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia [Bersatu]), Datuk Dr Ramli Tahir (Pakatan Harapan-Amanah), Dayang Rusimah @ Raynie Datuk Mohd Din (Parti Bangsa Malaysia) and Datuk Seri Ramle Mat Daly (Pejuang-Putra).

Rozman said he wished to focus on a prudent campaign approach and avoid slander that could affect the unity of the people in Labuan.

“The slander campaign will not guarantee support, it will actually poison the public’s thinking,“ he told Bernama today.-Bernama