Warisan concurs with SAPP on proposed pact between GRS and opposition

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Information chief Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari concurred with Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee that a pact between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and the opposition is meaningless without Warisan’s participation.

He said what was surprising was for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to feel the need for a bi-partisan cooperation with GRS when the matter had been decided through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the federal government.

“Furthermore, among the GRS members are Umno, Bersatu and PAS which have to abide by the wishes of their leaders at the federal level. One thing is that, no other state in Malaysia has signed such an MoU with PH.

“The political scenario in Sabah is not the same as in the peninsula. The problems and issues facing Malaysians in Sabah are different from what is happening in the peninsula,“ he said in a statement today.

Yong, when commenting on a proposed cooperation between GRS and PH in a statement last Monday (Oct 25), said any talk of a cooperation agreement with the opposition parties in Sabah should involve Warisan, being that it is the main opposition party and is not part of PH.

Last Saturday, GRS chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said the coalition would hold a discussion over a proposal from Sabah PH to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), and that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had raised the issue when the latter met him recently.

GRS comprises parties from Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, STAR, SAPP, PAS and Gerakan), Barisan Nasional (Umno, MCA, MIC, PBRS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).-Bernama