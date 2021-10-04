Warisan information chief denies wanting to leave party

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) information chief Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob(pix) has denied reports that he will quit the party, as has gone viral since yesterday.

The Sindumin State Assemblyman said that was mere speculation because reports claiming that he would leave the party were not based on his statement.

“That is not my statement. I will explain later,” he said in a brief WhatsApp reply to Bernama today.

Earlier, a source close to Yusof was quoted by the press as saying that the head of the Sipitang Warisan Division would be leaving the party to become an independent assemblyman as he wanted to help the people in his constituent.

Yusof was among the earliest leaders to join Warisan since the party’s inception in 2016, apart from being appointed as Sabah’s Minister of Education and Innovation when Warisan led the administration of the state government.

He defended the Sindumin state seat by a majority vote of 424 in a six-cornered fight during Sabah’s 16th state election in September last year.-Bernama