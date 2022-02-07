Warisan lodges report with MACC over NCA deal

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), here, with regard to the Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA) between the Sabah government and a Singapore-based company.

The report was lodged by its secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr(pix) at the Kota Kinabalu MACC office.

Loretto said the decision to lodge the report was not politically motivated, but was made as a Malaysian who wanted the country’s sovereignty to be protected.

“I have had my statement recorded during the process that lasted for two hours, I was also asked not to tell in detail about my report, but in general it is about the NCA,” he told reporters today.

The NCA is an agreement involving carbon credit trading which is a market-based system to reduce the impact of greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide which contributes to global warming by providing a financial incentive.

Yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan was reported to have said that the NCA did not involve the sale or collateral of forest land as alleged by opposition leaders.

However, prior to this, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal claimed that the 100-year NCA agreement caused two million hectares of forest in Sabah to be “handed over” to a foreign company based in Singapore.-Bernama