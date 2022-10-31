Warisan names three young candidates to contest in GE15

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) has named three young candidates to represent the party in Sabah in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) said the party would field 28-year-old lawyer Chen Ket Chuin in Tawau, chemical engineer Alex Thien, 31, in Sandakan and research analyst Amanda Yeo, 29, in Kota Kinabalu.

“We put young candidates with a good background, who are knowledgable and well exposed...we want to show Malaysians in Sabah that young people like them can form policies in Parliament and contribute ideas to ensure that the country continues to progress.

“We want to build the young to become leaders not only for Warisan but for the country. We cannot ask the young only to become voters, but we need to expect them to lead,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Reset Sabah’ dinner event in Likas here tonight.

When asked about the challenges in capturing the three parliamentary seats, Mohd Shafie said what is important is for everyone, especially the voters, to help these young candidates secure victory in order to implement changes for the country.

“It is not that young candidates cannot do it (but) there will be many considerations from voters. Therefore, it is important that Malaysians in Sabah vote for the right and young leaders so that they don’t just fill the MP seats but fail to speak up (in the Dewan Rakyat),” he said.

Before the dissolution of the Parliament, the Tawau parliamentary seat was held by Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Christina Liew representing PKR; Vivian Wong (DAP) in Sandakan; and Chan Foong Hin (DAP) in Kota Kinabalu.-Bernama