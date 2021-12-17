Warisan peninsular chapter launched, Shafie will be ‘PM for all’

PETALING JAYA: Parti Warisan Sabah launched its peninsular chapter today with a promise of setting a path to unite Malaysians.

It was also revealed that Party president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal(pix) will be the prime minister candidate for Warisan, and the party would be inclusive and multiracial.

“We will provide the platform for our vision of multiculturalism and unity. It’s been 60 years and we’re still not united.

“We don’t start tomorrow; we start today here in Kuala Lumpur,” he said in his keynote speech during the launch event at Sime Darby convention centre.

Warisan, founded in October 2016, was aligned with opposition pact Pakatan Harapan, previously.