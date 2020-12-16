Warning for owners of premises holding wild parties

KUALA LUMPUR: Those who rent out their premises for private wild parties can have action taken against them, police warned today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said such premises include condominiums, service apartments and hotel rooms that are leased to organisers of private wild parties which are often associated with illegal activities such as drug abuse .

“If we receive information on such parties and when we raid the place, action can be taken against the owners of the premises under Section 13a of the Dangerous Drugs Act which carries a penalty of up to five years imprisonment and a RM10,000 fine,“ he said.

Saiful Azly raised concerns over the matter after six raids were conducted by Dang Wangi and Wangsa Maju police at various premises that held such wild parties since Dec 1.

He said 89 people comprising locals and foreigners were hauled up at the parties and 67 of them aged between 14 and 64 were arrested.

Saiful said various types of narcotics were seized during the raid and 65 out of the 67 people held tested positive for drug abuse.

“While we intensified our operations on entertainment centres that had defied the conditional movement control order (CMCO) by operating their business, we learnt there are wild parties being organised in the city.This is not something we can take lightly as we are trying to address this issue which is becoming rampant in the city.” he said.

In a separate case, police seized RM2 million worth of drugs with the arrest of a 64-year-old man at a carpark of a condominium and a 45-year-old woman at an apartment unit, both in Cheras on Monday evening.

He said more than 6kg of a variety of drugs which could feed 39,000 users were seized from the suspects.

Saiful Azly said the suspects had been actively distributing drugs in the Klang Valley for about two months.