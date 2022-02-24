Warning of continuous rain till Feb 26: MeTMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Warning of continuous rain at bad weather level is expected to occur in three states namely Terengganu, Pahang and Johor until Feb 26 (Saturday).

According to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), a warning has been issued today involving Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu.

“In Pahang. the areas involved are Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin while in Johor, it involves Mersing,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, warning of continuous rain at alert level is for Perak involving Manjung, Kinta, Central Perak, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim.

“Apart from that, the forecast is also for Kelantan and Terengganu in Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang as well as Cameron Highlands , Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Bera in Pahang,” it said.

The same warning was issued for areas in Johor such as Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru as well as several other states such as Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.

In the statement, MetMalaysia also issued strong winds and rough seas warning (category one, two and three) for shipping in South China Sea effective Feb 28 (Monday).-Bernama