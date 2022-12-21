Warning of floods in Pahang, Johor starting tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) under the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS), today issued a flood warning for several locations in Johor and Pahang starting tomorrow.

This is a follow-up to the continuous rain warning (danger level) issued by the Meteorological Department on Dec 20, 2022 and the result of a flood forecasting model simulation.

In JOHOR, flooding is forecast starting from 7am in the Mersing district around Sungai Melikai and its surroundings, and from 8pm at Kampung Jemari, Pengkalan Batu and its surrounding areas.

In PAHANG flooding is expected to occur from 11pm covering areas in Rompin district namely at Sungai Anak Endau at the Setajam Pump House and its surrounding areas.

“Floods are likely to occur either earlier or later than expected,“ said PRABN.

It said the warning was to get residents especially those living in the flood-prone areas to be on the alert and to abide by the directives from the authorities or flood disaster management agencies.

The public is advised to refer to the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, or @PublicInfoBanjir on Facebook and @JPS_InfoBanjir on Twitter, for more information.-Bernama