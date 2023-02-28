Warning of floods in Rompin from March 1

KUANTAN: The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) under the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has issued a flood warning for several areas in the Rompin district from tomorrow (March 1).

Based on a statement today, flooding is forecast to occur, if there is significant continuous rain, in Felda Selancar and its surrounding areas from 6 am tomorrow and then at the Kampung Kedaik bridge and its surrounding regions two hours later.

Other areas expected to be hit by floods are Kampung Buluh Nipis and Kampung Rekoh Baru and their surrounding areas, with floodwaters set to rise at 6 pm and 8 pm respectively.

Meanwhile, the Sungai Anak Endau area at the Setajam Pump House is expected to be inundated from 8 am on Thursday (March 2).

All these areas are near five rivers, namely Sungai Pukin, Sungai Gayung, Sungai Jeram, Sungai Keratong and Sungai Anak Endau.

“This warning is issued to enable all residents to be aware of the possibility of flash floods and comply with the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies,” it added.

Members of the public can visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information and updates. -Bernama