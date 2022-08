PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms for several states in the country, including the Klang Valley, until noon today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement said warnings were issued for Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Sepang, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“A thunderstorm warning is a short-term warning valid for a period of not exceeding six hours,“ it said today.