Warning of thunderstorm, heavy rain, strong winds in several states this evening

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several states until 7 pm today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 1.15 pm, stated that the areas involved are Perak (Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim); Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat); Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur.

The same warning was issued until 5 pm for Sarawak involving Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu and Limbang.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia had also issued a continuous rain warning at a severe level in Sabah, involving Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan), and Kudat until March 10.

An alert level continuous rain warning was also issued for areas on the west coast of Sabah.-Bernama