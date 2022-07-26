Warriors’ Day Celebration returns after two-year hiatus

KUALA LUMPUR: The Warriors’ Day celebration, which is usually held on July 31 every year is back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief of staff deputy assistant Brig Gen Ahmad Yusof said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) has consented to attend all events which will be held in conjunction with the Warriors’ Day celebration.

The events include the Warriors’ Day Parade 2022 which is scheduled to take place at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Putrajaya this Sunday, he said in an interview on TV1’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Ahmad said the parade would be held involving six contingents, namely the Malaysian Army, the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Royal Malaysian Air Force, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Veterans Association of Malaysian Armed Forces and the Malaysian Ex-Police Association.

“There will also be a pantomime performance that showcases the bravery of the 19th Royal Malay Regiment troops participating in a United Nations mission to rescue the US Rangers from a guerrilla attack in the Battle of Mogadishu (in Somalia),” he said.

Ahmad hoped that this year’s celebration would create awareness, especially among youths, on the importance of appreciating efforts made to safeguard peace and security in the country.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director Datuk Kasuahdi Ali said Warriors’ Day was originally known as Poppy Day or Remembrance Day among Commonwealth countries after the end of the First World War to remember those who died in military service.

“In Malaysia, July 31 is observed as Warriors’ Day annually to mark the end of the emergency period in 1960. The celebration was held to commemorate the services and bravery of our fallen heroes.

“It is also held to appreciate the contributions of those who have served the country such as the the Police Field Force and Sarawak Rangers as well as their family members,” he said.

Kasuahdi said that due to their vast experience, knowledge and skills, there are retired police officers who are given the opportunity to contribute to efforts to improve and strengthen the country’s security aspect and crime prevention.

“This is why the government has approved the establishment of the Police Retirement Affairs Division in 2012 to ensure the welfare and well-being of police retirees and former policemen are taken care of,” he said.-Bernama